Former Juventus player Antonio Cabrini spoke at length to Tuttosport: "All the big teams have injury-related problems. I'm thinking of AC Milan: it isn't easy for Amorim either to settle in and understand the club in such a short time, with so many injury problems. Juventus are in a similar situation. Clearly, the player they are missing most is Kenan Yildiz: imagine Inter without Lautaro since the start of the season, Roma without Malen, or Como without Nico Paz."
Cabrini: “Calhanoglu to Juventus, Spalletti accounts for 20%”
Kolo Muani and the Platini precedents
"Serie A is difficult for strikers. Even Platini struggled in his first six months, so I understand Kolo Muani’s difficulties. You have to give him time, otherwise you have to start all over again every year. And I’m not just talking about the attack. As for Kolo, let’s remember last season: he also struggled to get playing time at Tottenham. Now he just needs to get used to a high match tempo again. You have to have faith. Football today is different from when I played, but one thing never changes: the pressure that comes with wearing the Juventus shirt. Not everyone can handle it, but you can’t make a definitive judgement on Kolo Muani after two difficult months."
Calhanoglu for Juventus
"They need a midfielder and a striker. But both must be top-class. In midfield, I'd target Calhanoglu: if he does not renew his contract with Inter, it is an opportunity Juve will have to consider very seriously. He is a player who can transform the team."
Spalletti accounts for 20%
"I’d keep him without a shadow of a doubt. It makes no sense to change the manager mid-season. Besides, Spalletti is excellent, he’s a winner and he needs to be trusted. I have a theory, too: the manager accounts for 20% of results, and the players provide the rest. That’s no small amount."
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