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kooora votekooora
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

By vote: Koooora editors choose the Ballon d'Or winner

Originals
L. Yamal
H. Kane
K. Mbappe
L. Messi
K. Kvaratskhelia
F. Ruiz
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain
England
France
Argentina
Georgia

Fierce competition and closely matched votes

The Ballon d'Or race is almost run. With days to go before the winner is revealed, all eyes are on the player set to be crowned for a season of brilliance.

Nominations vary and predictions differ, but the votes settle everything. Each candidate gets the chance to turn their individual and collective achievements into proof of their superiority over the rest.

Kooora, the leading Arab sports website, wanted to gauge the mood across the Arab press. Its editors held a special vote to pick their Ballon d'Or winner, borrowing the points distribution system used for the main award.

The result laid out a clear ranking based on the choices of 15 editors. Preferences differed and some positions were tightly contested, before one name pulled clear at the top of the final tally.

  • Exceptional standing

    The Ballon d'Or, presented by France Football magazine, ranks among the most prestigious individual awards in football. It commands exceptional standing among players and fans alike, and its results serve each year as a barometer for how the game's leading stars are rated.

    Goals and titles alone don't decide the winner. Voters weigh individual performance, a player's contributions to his team, collective achievements and the overall image he projects across the period under assessment, in line with the award's criteria.

    Monday's announcement is almost upon us, and the argument over who deserves the crown is only heating up. Tastes and judgements vary wildly between voters, even when they follow the same competitions and work from the same facts.



  • How did Kooora's editors vote?

    Koooora's editors' vote drew on 15 journalists, each picking three players in order, from first to third.

    The three places carried the same point weightings used in the Ballon d'Or system, keeping the comparison consistent with the main award: 15 points for first place, 12 points for second place, and 10 points for third place.

    Winning, then, did not hinge on how often a player topped the vote, but on the total points he gathered across the ballots.

    A player could build a clear advantage in the second and third-place picks and lift his final tally, even without leading the first-place count.

    The system turned the editors' choices into a clear numerical ranking. It reflected the preferences of the group as a whole, rather than simply counting who came top.

  • Battle for the top

    The results showed a disparity between the candidates who received points in the vote.

    Lamine Yamal topped the list of those placed first after seven editors picked him for the top spot. Harry Kane cropped up most often in second place, and that boosted his overall tally.

    Kylian Mbappé held firm among the leading contenders, his cause helped by the spread of votes he picked up across the top three places.

    Lionel Messi, by contrast, featured in the selections of several editors. Kvaratskhelia and Fabián Ruiz collected fewer points, according to the final order of the vote.

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  • The winner and the final standings

    Lamine Yamal settled the vote among Kooora's editors, collecting 195 points to finish ahead of Harry Kane on 162. Kylian Mbappé took third place with 116.

    Fourth went to Lionel Messi with 45 points, Kvaratskhelia came fifth on 22, and Fabián Ruiz sixth with 15.

    Yamal's edge came from topping the first-place selections, backed by a strong haul of second and third-place votes.

    This result reflects only the opinions of those who took part in the website's poll. It carries no official weight and settles nothing about who actually wins the Ballon d'Or.

    The official announcement will end the speculation and reveal the name set to collect the award.



  • Read also:

    At the London ceremony: will Messi present the Ballon d'Or to the winner?
    The Ballon d'Or, maker of legends: what is it worth and how much does the winner earn?
    Forget Mbappé's selfishness and Yamal's claims: another player deserves the Ballon d'Or!




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