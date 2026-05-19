Borussia Dortmund have wrapped up their 47-game season and are now entering the summer break. Under coach Niko Kovac, BVB recorded 28 wins and 10 defeats, finishing with a 98:59 goal difference. In the Bundesliga, the Westphalians secured second place with ease. However, their early exits from the Champions League play-offs and the DFB-Pokal round of 16 left a blemish on their record. Below is the report card for the Black and Yellows' first-team players.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.