Jude Bellingham admits he 'didn't deserve' Player of the Match after Ghana draw as England suffer 'second game fever' again on World Cup stage

In a match where Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to break down a stubborn low block orchestrated by former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz, Bellingham found himself at the centre of the post-match discussion. Despite officially being recognised as the standout performer, the midfielder was quick to shut down the praise, admitting he felt he hadn't done enough to earn the individual accolade after a night of frustration.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Bellingham was surprisingly candid about the decision. "I didn't deserve it, to be honest," he said. "It probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well. Had a couple of moments, it was hard to get into the game and I'm grateful for whoever voted, but it probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well. So fair play to them."



