Getty Images Sport
'Giving Arteta a headache!' - Guimaraes revels in dream Emirates debut as Arsenal bounce back against Leeds
Guimaraes makes his mark in North London
Arsenal showed the heart of champions on Saturday afternoon, recovering from a disappointing defeat before the international break to secure a vital three points against a resilient Leeds United side. After the frustration of a 3-0 loss to Brighton, Arteta’s men needed a response to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.
Speaking to TNT Sport after the final whistle, the Brazilian midfielder could not hide his delight at making such a significant impact in front of his new supporters. 'It feels unbelievable. I felt in the last game against Brighton we were not at the level. Today the mentality was bouncing back,' Guimaraes explained. 'This is my first official game at home. It feels unbelievable to score and it is an important goal, three important points. Great finish and I am very happy.' His clinical nature in the final third provided the spark that Arsenal had been missing during a sluggish first hour of play.
The midfielder’s performance was not just about the goals, but about making a statement to his manager regarding his role in the starting XI. Guimaraes admitted that he is eager to make Arteta’s team selection difficult moving forward, stating: 'Great feeling. For me it is important to give my best and give a little bit of a headache to the manager. I am just happy to score my first goal here, an important goal.'
- AFP
Overcoming the Leeds United challenge
The afternoon did not start according to plan for the hosts, who struggled to break down a well-drilled Leeds United outfit. The visitors were disciplined and brave, eventually taking a shock lead ten minutes into the second half. James Justin stunned the Emirates crowd by smashing home a cross from Gabriel Gudmundsson, marking a rare moment of celebration for Leeds fans at this ground.
However, the response from the reigning champions was swift and decisive. Riccardo Calafiori levelled the scores from close range following a clever set-up by Ben White, but it was the arrival of Guimaraes that truly shifted the momentum. Reflecting on the difficulty of the match, the former Newcastle man paid tribute to the opposition’s quality. 'We know the Premier League is very tough. Leeds have a great team, it was a tough game, I am glad we can get the three points. Every time we get the three points is very welcome for us,' the Brazilian international noted.
A point to prove for the Brazilian star
Despite his high-profile move in the summer, Guimaraes has had to be patient as he integrates into Arteta’s tactical system. When asked if he felt he had a point to prove to the Spaniard, the midfielder remained confident in his established pedigree while acknowledging the scale of his new surroundings. 'Yes, I have been proving [myself] in the Premier League for the past five years so of course it is a new challenge for me, it is always important to play. The most important thing for Bruno is to go to the pitch and play the best football, I am very happy with that today,' he said.
This marks Guimaraes' second goal in an Arsenal shirt, having previously scored in the 2-0 win over Sunderland back in September. The Brazilian midfielder continues his impressive form, making today his seventh appearance for the Gunners across all competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Title race heat stays on at the top
The victory keeps Arsenal neck-and-neck with Manchester City, who currently lead the Premier League on goal difference. With City set to face a daunting trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday, the Gunners knew that anything less than a win against a Leeds side without an away league win against Arsenal since May 2003 would have been a significant blow to their aspirations of retaining the crown.
Arsenal now turn their focus to the Champions League, as they prepare to host Lille on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League action on Sunday, October 18, with an away trip to face Nottingham Forest.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting