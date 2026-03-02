Brits Abroad: Harry Kane smashes three records in Der Klassiker victory at Jobe Bellingham's expense as Raheem Sterling continues slow start with 'headless chicken' Feyenoord

Football is a simple game. If Harry Kane is playing, he's almost certain to score a goal. He's been doing that for well over a decade now, but this season with Bayern Munich is now already his best from a personal perspective.

His brace in Bayern's 3-2 win at rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday took his season tally to 45, surpassing his previous high of 44 during his debut 2023-24 season in Bavaria. Kane also became the first Englishman since the legendary Dixie Dean to hit the 45-goal mark in a season for a top-flight club - that record standing since 1932 - and is one of only four players to have scored twice in four successive Bundesliga games.

Kane's goals at Signal-Iduna Park came at crucial times for Bayern, too. Nico Schlotterbeck had given the hosts the lead heading into the half-time break, before the England captain levelled proceedings with a well-taken effort from close range. He then put Bayern 2-1 up from the penalty spot, and though Daniel Svensson appeared to have clawed back a late point for BVB, Joshua Kimmich struck in the final few minutes as the visitors ran out as victors.

Kimmich spoke of his disbelief at Kane's remarkable consistency post-match. "Harry is unbelievable," the midfielder said. "He scores twice every week and for us it's so important to have a player like him. Not only because of his goals but also how he leads the team, how he steps forward, and how he wants to be responsible for the wins and the results. It's really important for the group to have players like him."

There's still another record in Kane's sights, with Robert Lewandowski's total of 41 goals in a single Bundesliga season up for grabs. Kane is on 30 with 10 games remaining and mused: "I know this question will come up after every game now, but there are still many matches to play. I need to maintain consistency during this period, and we'll see at the end of April if that's possible."