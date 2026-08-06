Brighton injury crisis? Carlos Baleba facing spell on sidelines following ankle ligament blow

According to The Athletic, Brighton midfielder Baleba has suffered an ankle ligament injury and is a doubt for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The Cameroon international sustained the injury during pre-season training and was a notable absentee from Brighton’s friendly against Strasbourg on Saturday, which ended in a 4-3 win for the Premier League side.

While the former Lille midfielder is set for a spell on the sidelines, Brighton remain hopeful that the injury will not keep him out long-term. The club's medical staff are currently assessing the 22-year-old to establish a clearer rehabilitation timeline, though the setback comes at the worst possible time ahead of the new campaign.