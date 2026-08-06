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Brighton injury crisis? Carlos Baleba facing spell on sidelines following ankle ligament blow
Midfield blow for the Seagulls
According to The Athletic, Brighton midfielder Baleba has suffered an ankle ligament injury and is a doubt for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The Cameroon international sustained the injury during pre-season training and was a notable absentee from Brighton’s friendly against Strasbourg on Saturday, which ended in a 4-3 win for the Premier League side.
While the former Lille midfielder is set for a spell on the sidelines, Brighton remain hopeful that the injury will not keep him out long-term. The club's medical staff are currently assessing the 22-year-old to establish a clearer rehabilitation timeline, though the setback comes at the worst possible time ahead of the new campaign.
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Challenging start to the campaign
Following upcoming pre-season tests against Roma and Bologna, Hurzeler’s side kick off their competitive campaign on August 20 in the away leg of their Conference League qualifier against either Tromso or CFR Cluj. While reaching European competition marks a significant achievement for Brighton, losing Baleba’s physicality in the engine room presents a major tactical puzzle for the demanding away fixture.
Just three days later, Brighton kick off their Premier League season at home against Aston Villa. Navigating a tough opener against Unai Emery’s side without one of their main midfield enforcers will be a stern test for the Seagulls. Baleba was a key figure last term, making 31 league appearances in his third campaign on the south coast following his 2023 move from Lille.
Transfer interest and United links
Baleba was the subject of strong transfer interest from Manchester United at the end of last season, though a move for the 22-year-old ultimately failed to materialize. The Red Devils had long admired the Cameroonian's profile, earmarking him as a potential long-term fix for their central midfield structure.
Instead, the Old Trafford club opted to strengthen their midfield by signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. This pivot in Manchester United's transfer policy effectively seals Baleba’s immediate future at Brighton, leaving the 22-year-old to focus entirely on recovering from his current setback and solidifying his place on the south coast.
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Squad depth and new arrivals
While Baleba’s injury presents an early setback, Brighton have been proactive in the transfer window to reinforce their squad depth. The Seagulls have already brought in Luka Vuskovic, Michael Svoboda, Pascal Struijk, Costinha, and Zadok Yohanna. Although these signings grant Hurzeler greater tactical versatility, replicating Baleba’s unique combination of raw athleticism and defensive coverage remains a formidable challenge for the coaching staff.
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