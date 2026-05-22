A permanent move to VfB Stuttgart is now off the cards. Nübel is unwilling to accept a substantial pay cut. He currently earns €11 million per year, with €7 million covered by FC Bayern under the loan agreement. Meanwhile, the Swabians plan to start the coming season with Dennis Seimen, currently on loan at SC Paderborn, as their new number one.

The 20-year-old U21 international has impressed this season with the East Westphalians, especially in Thursday's first-leg play-off win over VfL Wolfsburg. "Everyone sees it the same way: the support Dennis gives us is outstanding. I've never seen anything like it," enthused teammate Laurin Curda after the match.

Seimen himself has not yet received any official word from VfB, as he confirmed. "It obviously depends on Alexander Nübel and what he does, and what the people in charge in Stuttgart want," he clarified, adding, "It's not up to me at the moment."