While Europe's biggest clubs race to sign the most prominent rising talents, Ayoub Bouaddi keeps cementing his status as one of the brightest names in Moroccan and European football.

The Lille man has caught the eye despite his tender years. It isn't just his technical ability that draws attention, but a calm personality and rare maturity that have already won the trust of Morocco's coaching staff. Many expect him to become one of the pillars of the Atlas Lions in the years ahead.

Joao Sacramento, assistant coach of the Moroccan national team, revealed behind-the-scenes details that show a different side to the player, insisting his talent stretches far beyond the football pitch.