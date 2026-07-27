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Ahmad Salah

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Brazil moment summed it all up: Morocco coach explains how Bouaddi can succeed at Real Madrid or City

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"... he would succeed in any field even if he were not a footballer"

While Europe's biggest clubs race to sign the most prominent rising talents, Ayoub Bouaddi keeps cementing his status as one of the brightest names in Moroccan and European football.

The Lille man has caught the eye despite his tender years. It isn't just his technical ability that draws attention, but a calm personality and rare maturity that have already won the trust of Morocco's coaching staff. Many expect him to become one of the pillars of the Atlas Lions in the years ahead.

Joao Sacramento, assistant coach of the Moroccan national team, revealed behind-the-scenes details that show a different side to the player, insisting his talent stretches far beyond the football pitch.

    • His maturity exceeds his age

      Sacramento hailed Bouaddi's exceptional mindset, revealing that the player studies applied mathematics alongside his football career and would have thrived in any other field had he not turned professional.

      Moroccan website Elbotola quoted the Portuguese newspaper Record on Sacramento's remarks, in which he said: "When you get to know Bouaddi, you quickly realise that he is a different kind of player. He is an extremely intelligent young man, and I have no doubt that he would have achieved great success in any other profession had he not been a footballer. His maturity is also far beyond his years."

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    • Changing course: a strong personality

      Morocco's assistant coach revealed that convincing Bouaddi to represent the Atlas Lions ranked among the coaching staff's most important objectives last March, alongside the recruitment of Issa Diop.

      Repeated meetings with the player confirmed to the coaching staff that he possesses a strong personality and remarkable maturity. That made his inclusion in the national team an important gain for the Moroccan project.

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    • What happened against Brazil?

      Sacramento recalled a moment from Morocco's clash with Brazil. During a water break, Bouaddi came over to him and suggested a tactical tweak to the winger's positioning that would close down the defensive spaces.

      What struck him was the timing: his technical staff had been thrashing out the exact same idea moments earlier. It showed the player's sharp reading of the game and his eye for detail.

      "Bouaddi is a complete player, and he plays the role of a coach on the pitch," he added. "We were not surprised by what he produced against Brazil, because we know his character and his capabilities, and I am convinced that he will soon reach the elite level."

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    • Real Madrid or Manchester City?

      Could Bouaddi join one of Europe's giants like Real Madrid or Manchester City at eighteen? Sacramento believes the player has the qualities, but warned that success at those clubs takes more than talent alone.

      He said: "Readiness is not linked to age alone. Bouaddi himself does not want to rush, because he realises that playing for the big clubs also requires the right timing and the standing the player reaches, along with the respect he earns from what he delivers on the pitch."

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