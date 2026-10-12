Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Liverpool's £120 Bradley Barcola reveals exactly what SURPRISED him most about the Premier League

B. Barcola
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Ligue 1

Bradley Barcola has opened up on the tactical and physical contrasts between the Premier League and Ligue 1 following his blockbuster summer transfer to Liverpool. The French winger admitted the relentless English intensity even gave him cramps during his early appearances.

  • Huge summer switch

    Barcola swapped PSG for Liverpool in a massive £125 million summer transfer that included various performance-related bonuses. The 24-year-old French winger arrived at Anfield ready to test himself at the very highest level of English football.

    Acclimatising to a new country and a completely different league always presents significant hurdles for incoming players. Barcola is currently navigating his first few months on Merseyside as he looks to establish himself as a regular starter in the attacking line-up.

    The massive price tag brings an undeniable level of expectation from the supporters and the media. However, the talented forward is fully focused on adapting his game to suit his new environment.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITYAFP

    Adjusting to the intensity

    The forward recently detailed his early experiences in England during an interview with Sky Sports. He noted clear, fundamental differences in how the game is played on a weekly basis compared to his time in France.

    "The big difference between Ligue 1 and the Premier League? L1 is very physical because there are a lot of strong players with impact," Barcola explained. "Here, it's more physical in the running you have to do.

    "Matches go from one goal to the other, it's less tactical compared to L1. You have to run a lot, which is why I had cramps in my first few games, the intensity is very high."

  • A challenging adaptation

    Barcola is still searching for his first decisive contributions in a Liverpool shirt as he continues to learn the tactical system. He has yet to register a goal or an assist across his initial outings for the English giants.

    Despite this slow statistical start, the former Lyon and PSG star remains incredibly optimistic about his long-term prospects. He fully embraces the demanding nature of English football and views the relentless pace as an opportunity to improve.

    "I came here for this, it's a new challenge," Barcola added. "I hope I will manage to adapt well."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Seeking a breakthrough

    So far, Barcola has made six appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since his high-profile arrival. This includes four total outings in the Premier League, with three of those coming from the starting whistle. The winger will be desperate to break his duck in the coming weeks as the fixture schedule becomes even more congested.

Champions League
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Champions League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG