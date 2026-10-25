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Atalanta BC v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Braces for Krstovic and Schmid as Atalanta and Frosinone play out a thrilling 4-4 draw

Atalanta vs Frosinone
Atalanta
Frosinone
Serie A

Follow the eighth round of Serie A live with us.

Serie A, matchday eight

Atalanta-Frosinone 4-4

Scorers: 1' Schmid (F), 14' Krstovic (A), 17' Schimd (F), 32' Ederson (A, pen), 45' Krstovic (A), 48' Calò (F), 50' Elmas (A), 82' Terzic (F)


On Sunday at 3pm, the New Balance Arena in Bergamo hosted Atalanta and Frosinone in a match from the eighth round of Serie A that finished 4-4. Schmid and Krstovic scored twice each (Krstovic's sixth league goal), while Ederson scored from the penalty spot and Calò, Elmas and Terzic also found the net. Atalanta remain winless after a disappointing result against Ajax in the Conference League and a defeat to Milan, while Frosinone have made an excellent start to the season. Massimiliano Alvini has steered Frosinone to fifth place on 14 points, with four wins, two draws and two defeats.

  • Goals and highlights:

    82' - Frosinone level again, Terzic! Ghedjemis breaks away down the right again and cuts the ball back for the former Fiorentina player, who beats Carnesecchi with his left foot.


    50' - Atalanta score a fourth, Elmas! Calò makes a mistake in the build-up. De Ketelaere drives forward down the left and squares for Krstovic, who lays the ball off to the Macedonian to beat Palmisani and make it 4-3. The Montenegrin now has two goals and an assist.


    48' - Frosinone equalise through Calò! Down the right again, Ghedjemis breaks away and lays the ball off to the midfielder. Calò shoots right-footed towards the far post to make it 3-3 and score his third Serie A goal.


    45' - Atalanta turn it around, Krstovic again! Zappacosta breaks away down the right and crosses for the Montenegrin, who connects to put Atalanta 3-2 up. The comeback is complete, and the former Lecce player has his sixth Serie A goal.


    32' - Atalanta level, Ederson from the penalty spot! The Brazilian sends Palmisani the wrong way to make it 2-2.


    31' - Penalty for Atalanta! A cross comes in from the right and De Ketelaere heads the ball as Cittadini jumps with his arm raised. After a VAR review, Marinelli awards the penalty.


    17' - Frosinone again, Schmid again! Ghedjemis wins a physical duel with Obric, breaks into the area and lays the ball off to the onrushing Austrian. Schmid side-foots home with his right foot for his second goal and a 2-1 Frosinone lead.


    14' - Atalanta equalise, Krstovic! Rowe dribbles past Calvani and finds De Ketelaere, whose through ball reaches the Montenegrin. Krstovic beats Palmisani one-on-one.


    1' - Frosinone score immediately, Schimid! Ederson receives Obric's pass but finds the Austrian in the middle of the area. Schimid shoots Frosinone ahead after 30 seconds.

  • The match details

    Atalanta-Frosinone 4-4

    Goalscorers: Schmid (F) 1', Krstovic (A) 14', Schmid (F) 17', Ederson (A) 32' pen., Krstovic (A) 45', Calò (F) 48', Elmas (A) 50', Terzic (F) 82'


    ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Bellanova (Bernasconi from 30'), Kristensen, Obric, Zappacosta; Gaetano (Pasalic from 62'), Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere (Samardzic from 77'), Rowe (Zalewski from 62'); Krstovic (Scamacca from 77'). Manager: Sarri.


    FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono (Tchato= from 89', Calvani, Cittadini (Monterisi from 75'), Bracaglia (Terzic from 46'); Calò, Masini (Cichella from 65'); Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze (Zerbin from 65'); Raimondo. Manager: Alvini.



    Booked: Bracaglia (F), Kvernadze (F), Ederson (A), Terzic (F), Raimondo (F)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: De Ketelaere (A), Ghedjemis (F), Zappacosta (A), Ghedjemis (F), Krstovic (A)

    Referee: Marinelli

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