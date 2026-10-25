82' - Frosinone level again, Terzic! Ghedjemis breaks away down the right again and cuts the ball back for the former Fiorentina player, who beats Carnesecchi with his left foot.





50' - Atalanta score a fourth, Elmas! Calò makes a mistake in the build-up. De Ketelaere drives forward down the left and squares for Krstovic, who lays the ball off to the Macedonian to beat Palmisani and make it 4-3. The Montenegrin now has two goals and an assist.





48' - Frosinone equalise through Calò! Down the right again, Ghedjemis breaks away and lays the ball off to the midfielder. Calò shoots right-footed towards the far post to make it 3-3 and score his third Serie A goal.





45' - Atalanta turn it around, Krstovic again! Zappacosta breaks away down the right and crosses for the Montenegrin, who connects to put Atalanta 3-2 up. The comeback is complete, and the former Lecce player has his sixth Serie A goal.





32' - Atalanta level, Ederson from the penalty spot! The Brazilian sends Palmisani the wrong way to make it 2-2.





31' - Penalty for Atalanta! A cross comes in from the right and De Ketelaere heads the ball as Cittadini jumps with his arm raised. After a VAR review, Marinelli awards the penalty.





17' - Frosinone again, Schmid again! Ghedjemis wins a physical duel with Obric, breaks into the area and lays the ball off to the onrushing Austrian. Schmid side-foots home with his right foot for his second goal and a 2-1 Frosinone lead.





14' - Atalanta equalise, Krstovic! Rowe dribbles past Calvani and finds De Ketelaere, whose through ball reaches the Montenegrin. Krstovic beats Palmisani one-on-one.





1' - Frosinone score immediately, Schimid! Ederson receives Obric's pass but finds the Austrian in the middle of the area. Schimid shoots Frosinone ahead after 30 seconds.