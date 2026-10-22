Di Gregorio 6: The driving rain is the only thing that gets his gloves dirty. Milan never have a shot on target.

Hill 7: A night for the 2002-born player to treasure. He is superb against Milan, delivering excellent crosses and shutting down Hutchinson.

Diakité 6.5: Sticks tight to Cisse and gives him nothing.

Silva 6.5: Commands the defence with authority and tactical awareness. Milan tracked him for a long time, and rightly so. The Portuguese player is a fine defender.

Truffert 7: An express train down the left flank. He forces Moreira onto the defensive and makes the difference for the Cherries.

Christie 7: Rules the midfield, linking play at a tremendous tempo. He brings intensity and character.

Adams 6.5: Shields the defence to excellent effect. He is at the centre of the controversial penalty incident following Maignan's wild reaction. (Cook on from the 62nd minute)

Tavernier 7: Bournemouth's driving force gives pace and substance to the Cherries' attacking surges. His constant movement troubles Milan's sleepy defence throughout. Ice-cool from the spot to make it 2-0. (Rayan on from the 62nd minute)

Kluivert 7: Expertly converts the penalty to put his side ahead. His runs behind his marker cut through Milan's defence. (Toth on from the 62nd minute, 6: a problem with a flexor muscle cuts his match short (Adli on from the 78th minute, 7: curls in a free-kick of rare beauty to make it 3-0)

Gannon-Doak 6: Shows promise a couple of times but has long quiet spells.

Evanilson 6.5: The Brazilian works hard for the team, holding the ball up and running into space. He leaves the pitch utterly exhausted (Alvaro on from the 65th minute, 6: moves across the entire attacking line)





Manager Rose 7: His players deliver a perfect performance and earn a historic, thoroughly deserved result.