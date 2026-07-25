Bouadi and the Rodri dilemma: how is Manchester City preparing itself for every scenario?

Elliot Anderson stands out as one of the most important components of the club's future plans and its new project. Manchester City also continue to monitor Lille's Moroccan midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi (18), who caught the eye during his appearances for Morocco at the World Cup.

City want young players with tactical flexibility, capable of filling more than one position in a system built on possession and positioning.

To understand the role of Rodri, Anderson and perhaps Bouaddi, though, you first have to understand Maresca's philosophy. The Italian is one of the leading advocates of positional play, and he likens football to a game of chess.

"There are many similarities between the two," Maresca says. "The most important is tactical thinking and correct positioning." His philosophy is built on an attacking shape close to a 3-2-2-3, relying on constant interchange of positions.

Rodri's ability to occupy more than one position within that shape is among his most notable qualities. At the World Cup, he would drop into the heart of the defence when Aymeric Laporte advanced with the ball, then return to the holding role, before pushing forward when needed.

Flexibility drives everything Maresca does, with the team switching from a 4-4-2 out of possession to a 3-2-2-3 in attack, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC".

During the treble season, John Stones would push up from the back to sit alongside Rodri in midfield. Maresca helped design that very idea while working as Guardiola's assistant.

He carried the same principle into Chelsea, deploying Moisés Caicedo as a right-back who moved into defensive midfield in possession. That gave the team a numerical edge in the middle.