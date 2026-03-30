Bosnia v Italy: all eyes on Muharemovic – Inter and Juventus have already made contact

All eyes are on the World Cup, with the transfer market on the minds of the club officials. In the clash between Bosnia and Italy – the final hurdle to clear to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico – some potential stars of the next transfer window will also be taking to the pitch. Among the Italian players, but also among those of Bosnia: Alajbegovic was on Milan’s radar but has already joined Bayer Leverkusen – following the exercise of an €8 million buy-back clause – whilst at the heart of our opponents’ defence is Taek Muharemovic: the 2003-born player is having a good season with Sassuolo and has already caught the eye of the top clubs.



