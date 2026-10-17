Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Union Berlin: Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck stand tall in frustrating stalemate

The visit to the Alte Försterei resulted in a tactical stalemate as Niko Kovac’s men were met by a highly disciplined defensive block. Despite boasting 62.6% of the ball and attempting 570 passes, Dortmund struggled to convert their territorial dominance into high-quality opportunities. The match began with a moment of high drama when Ethan Nwaneri was mistakenly shown a red card just seconds in, only for the decision to be immediately downgraded to a yellow.
The underlying metrics tell the story of two defences largely in control. Dortmund managed only two shots on target throughout the ninety minutes, reflecting a lack of cohesion between the midfield and the attacking line. Ultimately, both sides lacked the creative spark required to break the deadlock in a physical encounter that saw six yellow cards distributed.