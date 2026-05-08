Borussia Dortmund reach agreement to terminate director's contract as coach Niko Kovac loses ally amid Tottenham links

While there were no direct statements from Kehl regarding the specifics of the negotiations, the financial details of the exit have now come to light through local reports. According to information from Bild, the settlement involved a remaining salary of approximately €2 million, with Kehl ultimately set to receive a final payout of around €1.5 million. This agreement ensures that the club legend can move forward without legal or financial ties lingering as he prepares for the next chapter of his professional career.