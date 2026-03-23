BVB could continue to benefit from one major mistake for a long time to come: What remains of sporting director Sebastian Kehl’s legacy at Borussia Dortmund

Spring and summer 2024 proved to be quite a difficult period for Kehl from a personal and professional perspective. It is no secret that he would have liked to have taken over the role of sporting director following Hans-Joachim Watzke’s retirement. “It would have been a logical step for me,” Kehl had said of his ambitions in March 2024 on Sport1’s Doppelpass. Yet instead of Kehl, his former teammate Lars Ricken was ultimately promoted from head of youth development to the new sporting director in May 2024.
And then Kehl was also paired with Sven Mislintat, now sporting director at Fortuna Düsseldorf, as his new partner in charge of sporting affairs. A setup that was probably doomed to fail from the outset, quickly led to disagreements and culminated in Mislintat’s premature departure in February 2025.
By that point, Nuri Sahin had also left again; BVB had brought him back to the club in early 2024 as Terzic’s assistant coach and promoted him to head coach six months later. A decision in which Kehl naturally played a key role, as he knows Sahin very well from their time playing together at Borussia. “Nuri worked very passionately and very hard and gave it his all, but things just didn’t click after a while,” Kehl was forced to admit in May 2025 on Sport1’s ‘Doppelpass’.
Sahin was sacked after just six months, as BVB consistently failed to impress and were in danger of missing out on the Champions League. Yet Dortmund’s 2024 summer transfer window had been so highly praised.
With Serhou Guirassy, two years late, the centre-forward finally arrived who could at least go some way towards making people forget Haaland. Kehl also brought three German internationals to Dortmund in Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Beier and Pascal Groß. Although Groß returned to Brighton in early 2026, in hindsight these were all sound signings; after all, Anton, Beier and Guirassy are currently among Borussia’s most important players. Beier made it possible to sell Donyell Malen to Aston Villa for €25 million in early 2025. Anton has at least satisfactorily stepped into the difficult shoes of club icon Mats Hummels, who was not offered a new contract in 2024. And Guirassy, despite a few hiccups and the odd dip in form, usually delivers goals reliably.
Furthermore, Kehl has managed to make amends for the mistake with Sahin by bringing in Kovac. The Croatian ensured that Dortmund still reached the Champions League last season, noticeably stabilised the team, and this season BVB are likely to secure qualification for Europe’s premier competition with little trouble.
Nevertheless, the most recent transfer windows have had their mishaps, which continue to raise questions to this day. In the case of Yan Couto, for example, Dortmund agreed to a buy-out clause that was triggered fairly quickly when signing him on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. As a result, BVB had to pay a total transfer fee of 25 million euros for the right-back, who has never managed to impress consistently in his year and a half in Westphalia and is mostly just a rotation player.
To bolster the centre-back position, Aaron Anselmino joined on loan from Chelsea FC last summer. Initially an excellent signing, the Argentine immediately showed his great potential in his first few games, but was repeatedly sidelined by injury. After just a few appearances, he had to return to the Blues in the winter and was subsequently loaned out to Strasbourg. A real disaster, considering that BVB play with a back three under Kovac and that experienced and fit centre-backs are now a rare commodity in the BVB squad.
However, Dortmund may well benefit from this major squad planning error in hindsight. After all, 18-year-old Luca Reggiani, who had to step in at short notice, proved to be a potentially even greater prospect for the future. BVB rewarded the good first impressions he made with a contract extension. Meanwhile, the bargain signing of Daniel Svensson was highly commendable; Dortmund paid a total of just eight million euros for him, and he is Mr Reliable on the left flank.
And then there are a few rather expensive transfers for which BVB could well be very grateful to Kehl in the future. Jobe Bellingham, for example, was one of the 46-year-old’s absolute top targets last summer; Borussia prevailed against notable competition in the race for the midfield talent and ultimately secured his signature for a transfer fee of 30.5 million euros. Bellingham’s first few months at BVB were then marked by problems and mostly unsatisfactory performances, yet the 20-year-old’s potential is enormous – and has recently become increasingly evident. Bellingham’s playing time has increased, as have his consistency and his value to the team. Dortmund could derive a great deal of pleasure from this youngster in the coming years.
This potentially applies to Fabio Silva as well, who arrived from Wolverhampton as a backup and, in the medium term, a possible successor to Guirassy. And it also applies to Carney Chukwuemeka, who continues to show glimpses of his outstanding talent. Should he remain injury-free in the long term, it could prove worthwhile that Kehl managed to secure the midfielder’s permanent move from Chelsea FC to BVB after persistent efforts.
Whoever succeeds Kehl: if Schlotterbeck extends his contract following Nmecha’s, he will find a squad at BVB with plenty of quality and the necessary depth, capable of pursuing ambitious goals with one or two high-quality additions. With the decisions not to renew the contracts of Julian Brandt, Salih Özcan and Süle, a minor shake-up is needed in the squad structure. What Dortmund should focus on for the time being in terms of new signings: a game-changing player to replace Brandt and another centre-back who can provide depth in the heart of defence and, ideally, contribute more to the attack than Süle has done recently. Everything else also depends on the still-pending decisions regarding the futures of top stars such as Karim Adeyemi or Guirassy.