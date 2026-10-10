Boredom and absent solutions: Real Madrid stuck in a vicious circle

Real Madrid did not need a fresh defeat for questions to resurface about José Mourinho's work. Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win over Villarreal, in the eighth round of the Spanish league, banked the three points. It offered no convincing answer to the problem that had been dogging them before the break.

Three weeks of preparation during the international break produced this: a muddled display, a reliance on individual solutions that do not come easily, and a dependence on temperamental players of inconsistent form to rescue the situation.

Real Madrid did not look like a team with a clear plan to impose their tempo in the first half. The transitions from defence to attack were slow, the midfield failed to control the course of play, and the ball rarely reached the influential areas. Villarreal, meanwhile, looked more organised and better equipped to contain their opponent.