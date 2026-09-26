Bondarenko transfer corruption and the choice of Bosic: Roy Pedro opens fire on his critics at Al-Ahly

On another note, Rui Pedro refused to consider that winning the AFC Champions League Elite title was the greatest achievement of his career, or even with Al-Ahli, explaining: "The standout achievement of my career was winning the league with Benfica, and being able to collect titles and contribute to raising the club to a status more expressive of its history and standing."

"Five consecutive years in the UEFA Champions League, always achieving good results, taking part in the Club World Cup, and four official titles," he added. "We also deserved to win some additional titles, but I am very proud of what was achieved at Benfica, and of representing that club which, above all, is also the club of my heart."

He continued: "Certainly, winning the AFC Champions League is an important achievement, but there are things achieved at Al-Ahli that people today do not give the same degree of importance to, yet over time they will realise the scale of what was accomplished."

"Al-Ahli were in the second division three or four years ago, then became one of the clubs acquired by the Public Investment Fund, but during the first two years of the Fund's project, they lost 37 points and then 35 points in the league respectively, and were always far from competing for the title," he explained.

He went on: "In the year I arrived, in October, and after playing 6 or 7 rounds, Al-Ahli were already 8 points behind Al-Nassr, and finished the season just 5 points behind them."

"Since we started working with new rules and with a greater degree of rigour and discipline, no team collected more points than Al-Ahli in the league, during the period from October until the end of the season," he added.

He continued: "This happened at a club that had not won the league or the cup for more than 10 years. We were in the competition until the very end in all the domestic competitions, and in the end we won the AFC Champions League. It was an exceptional season by all measures."

"We broke the record for the number of goals scored, we broke the record for the number of points, we were the best defence in the league, Ivan Toney was the top scorer of the season, and we sent 10 players to the World Cup," he explained.

He elaborated: "It is work I feel great pride in, and over time the true picture of the scale of what was achieved during that period, on and off the pitch, will become clear."

"I believe that raising a club's average win rate from 61% to 76% without signing players or changing the coach represents very strong evidence of what can be achieved solely through professionalism and discipline, applying clear rules, and providing very strong support from the sporting management for the coach's work," he went on. "Daily details are what deliver the victories and titles."

"Then, raising the total value of the squad by 17% during a single transfer window also represents a very strong step towards consolidating a project intended to be sustainable," he added.

He continued: "Reviving an academy that was dying, which today delivers excellent results, including competing for the Joy Elite League under-21 title."

"Elevating the entire medical department to other levels of rigour and requirements, creating the scouting, data and analysis departments from scratch, restructuring the infrastructure and the entire performance building, which was operating at less than 50% of its capacity, and applying strict rules in negotiations and transparency in the transfer market," he went on.

He concluded: "Perhaps winning the AFC Champions League is the most visible face of success, but in terms of the club's sustainability and long-term survival, we achieved other, more important and more impressive accomplishments."