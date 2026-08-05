The deal dominated Turkish newspapers and channels, which tracked its every twist. Habertürk called Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor "the bombshell of the year", stressing the scale of the shock and its likely impact on the balance of power in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Habertürk ran the club's official announcement that talks had opened with the Egypt captain, then followed his arrival in Turkey, his medical and the signing of the contracts.

Trabzonspor's shares climbed on the stock exchange off the back of the deal, and the coverage put the spotlight back on the club's ambitions to fight for domestic and continental titles.