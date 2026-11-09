With the international break approaching, Miranda's injury will have less of an impact. Under Palladino, he had become the team's leading assist provider, setting up six goals for his team-mates in 10 Serie A matches in 2026/2027.

Palladino will have to do without him for Bologna-Udinese on 22 November, when play resumes, with Miranda facing three weeks out. He could be fit for the following round's Friday trip to Venezia on 27 November, but Bologna's home match against Roma at the Dall'Ara on 4 December looks the more likely target.