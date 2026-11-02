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AntonelliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Bologna invite Antonelli to celebrate his success: here’s when

Bologna
Serie A

The Bolognese club congratulate the young Bologna-born driver, the new Formula 1 world champion

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Serie A

07 Nov 2026

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Bologna have congratulated newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who hails from Casalecchio di Reno and is a huge Bologna fan. Footage of the young Mercedes driver sounding his horn around the city as he celebrated Bologna's Coppa Italia victory on the night of 14 May 2025 went viral.

A video posted by Bologna on social media shows Riccardo Orsolini, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Tommaso Pobega and Roberto Piccoli congratulating Antonelli and inviting him to celebrate his achievement with them.

  • "Hi Kimi," reads the message from Bologna, "congratulations on this incredible achievement. Becoming an F1 world champion is something extraordinary and magical. You have made the whole of Bologna and all of us Bologna supporters proud, as well as all Italians. I hope you keep going like this and reach more milestones and enjoy many more successes. Everyone at Bologna football club would love to give you a hug and congratulate you, because you have been truly one of a kind. We look forward to seeing you in Bologna to celebrate together. Come on, Kimi — a huge hug."

    Bologna will contact the driver's entourage in the coming days to find out whether he would prefer to appear at the stadium or greet Bologna at Casteldebole in a more private setting, depending on his upcoming commitments. ANSA reports that a visit will probably come at the end of the Formula 1 season.

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Next matches
PAR

PAR

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

BOL

BOL