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Odgaard BolognaGetty
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Bologna, injury for Jens Odgaard: muscle problem, out for four weeks

Serie A
Bologna
J. Odgaard

Bad news for Bologna as Jens Odgaard is set to miss the next month. The Danish striker, formerly of Pescara and Sassuolo, has been ruled out with a muscle problem picked up in Saturday's match against Bologna.

  • Odgaard BolognaGetty

    The statement

    "Following a problem he felt yesterday, Jens Odgaard underwent tests which revealed a lesion to the flexors in his right thigh, with a recovery time of four weeks." That means a month out for the Dane. He will try to return against Cagliari on 24 October or, if he does not make it, against AC Milan the following week.

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Serie A
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Lecce
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Bologna
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