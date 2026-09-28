Bologna, Holm out: the idea is to sign Darmian

As a precaution, Bologna have started sounding out Matteo Darmian, the 36-year-old free agent after his contract with Inter expired. According to Gazzetta, Bologna are waiting to learn every detail about Holm, who went off injured in the 63rd minute of Sweden-Romania 2-1 with a right hamstring problem. Darmian is on Bologna's list of targets, along with Pol Lirola, 29, who spent six months at Verona in 2026 and has also played for Sassuolo, Fiorentina and Frosinone, Hysaj, who also featured for Albania two days ago, Sampirisi, Bakker, formerly of Atalanta, De Sciglio and others.