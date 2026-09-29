I would have achieved great success had I stayed with Al Ahly, and I felt disappointed after my departure from Zamalek

This is why the Reds dominate and the Whites struggle in the CAF Champions League

The "balancing acts" wore me out at Zamalek, and Zizo's departure affected my spell with the club

I was denied the Roshn League by an "unfair decision", and just wait for Al-Ula among Saudi Arabia's big clubs

Portugal's Jose Peseiro has coached all over Europe, Africa and Asia. Yet he keeps a special bond with Egyptian and Saudi football, having worked with clubs and national teams in both countries more than once.

He is now back on the Saudi scene through Al-Ula, whom he coaches in the First Division. Promotion to the Roshn Pro League tops his list of priorities, followed by turning the team into one of the big clubs chasing the title in the near future.

Two short spells with the two giants of Egyptian football sit on his CV. He led Al Ahly between October 2015 and January 2016, when he asked to leave and take charge of Portugal's Porto. Roughly a decade later he returned to the Egyptian league, coaching Zamalek between February and May 2025 in a spell packed with drama despite its brevity.

Between those two experiences, the Portuguese moved through a string of prominent jobs. Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Braga all feature in his native Portugal, and he also took charge of Nigeria, guiding them to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the first part of his interview with Kooora, Peseiro discusses his time with Al Ahly and Zamalek, revealing the difference he noticed between the two clubs at institutional and internal level. He also digs into what he believes explains the gap in the two teams' results in the CAF Champions League over the years, and describes the circumstances of his work at Zamalek and the decisions that forced him into what he called the "balancing acts" inside the club.

The Portuguese also touches on Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" moving from Zamalek to Al Ahly, and how it hit his side during that period. Here is the text of the interview: