Between Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad: who has the toughest schedule?

Saudi Arabia's big four enter a highly sensitive phase of the 2026-2027 season. Roshn League and King's Cup fixtures overlap, and a run of head-to-head clashes could shape the race for titles and the leading positions.

New dates for the postponed matches are out, and the King's Cup round of 16 ties have been set. So which club faces the toughest test among Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad? The nature of the opponents, the timing of the matches and the burdens of travel and physical strain all come into play.

Look at the schedule and Al-Ahli appear to have the most complicated task, followed by Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal enjoy a greater degree of relative flexibility. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, face a set of important tests that demand technical and physical stability.