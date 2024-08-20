'Best English player in history' - Phil Foden given highest praise by Manchester City team-mates Rodri and Erling Haaland after being named Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year
Manchester City's Phil Foden has been tipped to become the 'best English player in history' after scooping the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.
- Foden claims award after a stellar season
- Won his sixth Premier League title
- Praised by Haaland and Rodri