Bernardo Silva would fit into any team! Roberto Martinez talks up Barcelona move as Portugal boss talks up Man City legend's 'football intelligence'

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has expressed absolute confidence that Silva would be a perfect addition to the Barcelona squad. Following Portugal's 2-1 friendly victory over Chile on Saturday, the Spanish tactician was asked about the potential transfer and the veteran's suitability for Hansi Flick's new project at the Camp Nou.

Martinez was effusive in his praise for the 31-year-old, stating: "I think Bernardo Silva is such a spectacular player that he fits into every dressing room in world football. I don't think a player like that appears out of nowhere, but he's a player who can adapt to any system and any style, and improve what's around him."