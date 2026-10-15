Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender, discussed Inter's 3-4 defeat to Bruges in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, focusing on the defence: "I don't like talking about individuals. The point is that Inter have lost two man-markers who have not been replaced: Acerbi and De Vrij, who were the only two who marked opponents man-to-man. They signed Stones in the summer, but the Englishman is not that type of player. So, generally speaking, this is a defence that has to work and defend in open space. They are good at reading the game, but you have to protect them. It's not about Akanji, Bastoni, Bisseck… They are all good players, all internationals, but defending in open space is difficult for anyone. And I come back to the need to find balance, which Cristian is trying to do as he attempts to play more proactive, more attacking football."
Bergomi: “Acerbi and De Vrij were the only two man-markers, and Inter have not replaced them”
On Martinez
On Martinez, the Inter goalkeeper who made a serious error against the Belgians: "Actually, the question is another one, and it should be put to Chivu and the goalkeeping coach: what do you ask of him? Does he have to play very high because the defensive line pushes up, meaning he has to come out and take risks, or are those interventions his own initiative? Everyone sees the mistakes, the same ones Sommer made last year, but it is difficult to judge, especially because they must not overshadow the good things. Against Bruges, it was he who restarted the move that led to the goal that made it 1-1. And he has made extraordinary saves on other occasions. So I will always defend Pepo. For me, he is a good goalkeeper."
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