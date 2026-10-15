Bergomi: “Acerbi and De Vrij were the only two man-markers, and Inter have not replaced them”

On Martinez, the Inter goalkeeper who made a serious error against the Belgians: "Actually, the question is another one, and it should be put to Chivu and the goalkeeping coach: what do you ask of him? Does he have to play very high because the defensive line pushes up, meaning he has to come out and take risks, or are those interventions his own initiative? Everyone sees the mistakes, the same ones Sommer made last year, but it is difficult to judge, especially because they must not overshadow the good things. Against Bruges, it was he who restarted the move that led to the goal that made it 1-1. And he has made extraordinary saves on other occasions. So I will always defend Pepo. For me, he is a good goalkeeper."



