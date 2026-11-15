Belgium-Italy

BELGIUM

Lammens 7: Two early saves keep Italy out before Pio Esposito beats him with an unstoppable finish. He has little else to do until the stoppage-time penalty, when he gets the better of the Inter striker from the spot. A good rating, like all his team-mates.

Castagne 7: After Calafiori loses track of him, Castagne pulls the ball back into the middle for the equaliser. He keeps pushing forward, just as he did under Gasperini.

Ngoy 6: He wastes a chance in Italy's penalty area straight from kick-off, then leaves Pio Esposito completely unmarked for 0-1. Minutes later, the ball comes to him and he turns it past Donnarumma to put Belgium ahead (88' Theate not rated).

Machele 6.5: Quieter than his defensive partner, but he makes fewer mistakes and shows more leadership.

De Cuyper 6.5: Another attacker disguised as a full-back, he pushes forward all game. Fortune helps him score the goal for 1-1, but his performance confirms he has blossomed into the top player AC Milan pursued across several transfer windows. He now dominates at Brighton, to Milan's regret.

De Bruyne 7.5: Is this really the same player seen at Napoli? With Belgium, he runs, creates and pulls off spectacular moves as he did 10 years ago. Donnarumma denies him at least a couple of goals he deserves. He starts and finishes the move for the fourth goal, long after the contest has got away from Italy (88' Lukebakio not rated).

Lavia 6.5: Winning his physical duel with Barella hands down, he covers the ground of two players and sets a tempo Italy's midfielders struggle to match throughout (76' Raskin not rated).

Tielemans 6: The Red Devils' balancing presence clears danger in his own penalty area and even attempts an overhead kick to beat Donnarumma. A valuable playmaker.

Moreira 7.5: Forward he flies, finding another gear in the second half when others begin to tire. Opponents cannot stop the AC Milan player when he runs at them or races down the flank. He comes close to scoring more than once before De Bruyne hands him a late chance he only has to put away (88' Trossard not rated).

De Ketelaere 7: Increasingly at ease as a target man, he plays a role that suits his attributes. The attacking playmaker is always available to lay the ball off and precise with his touch. He still falls a little short in front of goal, but looks to have found the position in which he can truly make his mark.

Doku 7.5: Italy's defenders have no answer. He runs at every one of them and beats every one of them, as he does in the move for 3-1. Whenever he turns on the pace, he leaves them behind. On nights like this, he is a genuine top player (90' Godts not rated).

Head coach van Bommel 8: At home, he dominates Italy just as he did in Rome. His side play splendid football, run and make sacrifices far more than arrogant France showed. With the latest young, hungry additions, the Red Devils' Golden Generation still have a chance in the coming years under the Dutchman's guidance.