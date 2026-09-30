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Ahmad Salah
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Before the official ruling: a stunning surprise regarding Manchester City's transfer window

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New scandals

The guilty verdict issued against Manchester City continues to spark fresh scandals.

According to ESPN, the club's management had known since last summer that the independent panel had found the Premier League champions guilty of more than a hundred charges related to breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

City still launched an unprecedented assault on the transfer market. They splashed out more than 520 million euros on nine new players, paying record fees for Elliot Anderson (135 million euros from Nottingham Forest) and Enzo Fernández (145 million euros from Chelsea) alone.

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  • A controversial deal

    The deal was particularly controversial. According to the German newspaper Bild, citing ESPN, Manchester City's management knew of the panel's decision as early as July. The ruling only went public last Friday.

    City are said to have arranged Anderson's transfer before the guilty verdict even landed. The reports claim both parties struck the agreement on 2 July, with the official signing on 23 July. Yet the club learned of the guilty verdict before that announcement. They pressed ahead with the deal anyway.

    Enzo Fernández, the star man, did not sign until September. The ruling leaked shortly afterwards. Manchester City declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

    The Premier League pointed to "special and confidential proceedings" and offered nothing further. On the pitch, the case has made no dent so far. Enzo Maresca's side have made a perfect start to the season, winning their first five matches in the Premier League and topping the table by three points over defending champions Arsenal.

    Read also: a short message: Guardiola states his position after the City earthquake

  • Manchester City denies the allegations

    The club continues to strongly deny these allegations. Ever since the charges became public in February 2023, City have insisted on their innocence and pledged to appeal any conviction.

    Manchester City said in a statement: "The Premier League proceedings are still ongoing. Some key elements remain pending and remain highly confidential".

    The statement went on: "Manchester City's position is firm and unchanged, and it is consistent with the club's statement issued in February 2023". City also took an indirect swipe at the Premier League over its impartiality. For eight years the club had trusted in a fair process, expecting league officials to act "with independence, integrity and without any external influences".

    Read also: "Trial of the century": world newspapers react to the Manchester City scandal

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