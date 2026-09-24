Bayern Munich are preparing a massive January transfer bid for Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo

Bayern Munich are lining up a potential January move for Barcelona attacking midfielder, according to Sky Sports News. The Bavarian club are making extensive contingency plans for a new forward amid growing interest from rival clubs in Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise. They are reportedly preparing an initial offer in the region of €80 million to test the resolve of the Catalan side.

Olmo only joined Barcelona in the summer after spending four and a half successful years in Germany with RB Leipzig. However, his proven pedigree in the Bundesliga makes him an attractive option for the German heavyweights.



