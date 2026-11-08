Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß has caused a stir in Germany with his remarks about Jamal Musiala: "With him, we face a dilemma: he has an illness that is not easy to cure, but can be managed with medication. It remains uncertain, however, whether he will ever return to his previous level of performance... Obviously, he continues to receive his salary. But imagine if Bayern decided to call his contract into question, arguing that "what he is capable of doing now is not what is stipulated in the contract".