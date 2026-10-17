'I almost feel a bit sorry' - Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer makes honest Florian Wirtz admission as Liverpool struggles continue

Bayern president Hainer has ruled out a move for Wirtz despite his slow start in England. The 23-year-old playmaker joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, having built a formidable reputation as one of the finest talents in the Bundesliga.

However, the Germany international has struggled to replicate that dazzling form at Anfield. His ongoing difficulties in the Premier League have caught the attention of observers back in his homeland, leading to speculation that the Bavarians could offer him an escape route.

Hainer quickly shut down those rumours, confirming that the club has no intention of making a transfer approach. While Bayern hold the player in high regard, they are not considering a deal at present.