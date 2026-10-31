Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Fabio Silva equalises in the 89th minute, Kane misses a penalty

Olise rattles the post with a ferocious left-footed shot to give Bayern Munich the first chance. Dortmund respond through surprise package Chukwuemeka (formerly of Chelsea and previously tracked by AC Milan), but the defence denies him twice. The match is more evenly balanced than expected. Urbig has to be at his best to deny Bellingham's right-footed effort from outside the box, while at the other end Saibari breaks through on goal but cannot beat Kobel. Then, in the space of two minutes, Bayern Munich, managed by Kompany's assistant Aaron Danks, lose Saibari (Brown comes on) and Gnabry (replaced by Stanisic) to injury. In the 35th minute, VAR rules out Bellingham's first career Bundesliga goal for offside by Chukwuemeka, following a moment of madness from Kim and Pimentano. Instead of 0-1, it's 1-0 as Laimer breaks through on goal and beats Kobel, who cannot stop the Austrian's second attempt. Dortmund nearly equalise straight away through Bellingham after a superb midfield move featuring a sole-of-the-boot touch to get away from Pavlovic.