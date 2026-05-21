Six battles that will decide the Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon

It was 2018 when the pair first met, in the quarter-finals. Back then, Barca were not the team they are today, with the project to become European champions still in its earlier stages. Still, the fact the Catalans pushed Lyon, who would win their third of five successive continental crowns that season, in that two-legged tie was a positive sign.

It was a similar, though slightly different, story the following year, when the two clashed in the final. Barca did brilliantly to get to that stage for the first time, but OL's 4-1 win showed there was a way to go to take that next step.

Barca made that leap in 2021, beating Chelsea 4-0 in the final for their first Champions League crown. However, any talk of them being the new leading power in Europe was squashed the following season, when Lyon beat them 3-1 in the final in Turin.

It was in 2024, then, when the Spanish champions really asserted themselves and made it so they could be talked about in the same breath as the long-time dominant force on the continent, at least in a present sense rather than an historical one. In Bilbao, Barca were just too good, running out 2-0 winners for their third triumph in four years.

So, how will the 2026 final go? Will Lyon get their revenge for 2024 and add to their record eight titles? Or will Barca bounce back from defeat to Arsenal in last year's final and close the gap to Lyon's tally of triumphs by claiming their fourth? It's sure to be a thrilling contest, as GOAL runs through the key battles to watch for in Oslo...