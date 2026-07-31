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Baresi passes away, Gerry Cardinale: "Always by AC Milan’s side, he quietly reminded us what it means to represent these colours"

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F. Baresi

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale also paid tribute to Franco Baresi with these words: "Today the Rossoneri family mourn the passing of the great Franco Baresi. For generations, Franco embodied the values, character and excellence that define this club. Even in the last year, while facing his greatest challenge, he was always by AC Milan's side, silently reminding us what it means to represent these colours. Franco's legacy is profound and will endure forever. Our thoughts are with his family and with all those whose lives he touched"


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