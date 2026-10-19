Barcelona hit with fresh travel chaos as flight to Paris delayed ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Barcelona have encountered fresh travel disruption ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against PSG on Tuesday. Thick fog in Spain prevented the team’s plane from taking off on time for the French capital, as per SPORT.

The squad was originally scheduled to arrive in Paris around midday on Monday. However, the unexpected delay has forced the club to alter their final pre-match preparations and timetable. This latest issue comes at a critical moment for the Spanish club. They now face a race against time to settle into Paris before their huge European fixture.