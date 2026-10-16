Barcelona star: from the summit of glory to the depths of hell

Barcelona star Ronny Bardghji tasted glory last season when he scored against Real Betis at La Cartuja. Consistency never followed. He slipped down the pecking order month by month until he arrived at his current predicament.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the Catalans go back to La Cartuja, Real Betis's temporary home and the ground where Bardghji netted his first and only goal in a Barcelona shirt in La Liga. He added a second in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao.

According to the newspaper Sport, Bardghji's start was striking and hinted at wonderful times ahead. The shine faded as the months passed.

Now 20, the Swedish winger is working his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the knee, picked up in a training session last August.

Barcelona paid Copenhagen 2.5 million euros for him in the summer of 2025, tying him to a contract that runs until 2029.

That injury has, in a sense, put his future on hold. His exit had already been settled during the last summer transfer window.