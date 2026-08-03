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Barcelona issues warning to PSG over Ferran Torres' future as Hansi Flick makes transfer decision
Flick considers Torres a vital asset
Hansi Flick has integrated Torres into his blueprint for the upcoming campaign, viewing the 26-year-old as an essential component of his tactical setup. Sources within the club have been emphatic regarding the forward's status, stating clearly that Torres is not in the shop window, according to Mudo Deprotivo.
The club's commitment to the former Manchester City man is further evidenced by their plan to offer him a contract extension. Once the frantic summer transfer window slams shut in September, Barcelona officials intend to sit down with the player's representatives to discuss a new deal. This comes despite the fact that a renewal would trigger a specific clause in his original transfer agreement, requiring Barca to pay Manchester City an additional sum of approximately eight million euros.
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PSG interest met with firm resistance
The rumors linking Torres to PSG have intensified recently, with some reports even suggesting that the striker had already set his heart on a move to the French capital this summer. However, the Blaugrana are standing their ground, maintaining that no formal approach has altered their desire to retain him.
Furthermore, the arrival of a new striker would not necessarily signal the end for Torres at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have identified Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez as their primary target to bolster the frontline, as the Argentine international has expressed a desire to wear the famous blue and garnet stripes. However, Atletico are notoriously difficult negotiators and are particularly reluctant to sell to a direct La Liga rival.
Player silence amid World Cup celebrations
On the player's side, there has been a calculated silence. Ferran's entourage has chosen not to enter into details regarding his future, preferring to respect his current holiday period. The forward is currently decompressing after a grueling but successful summer that saw him help Spain lift the World Cup trophy.
In fact, Barcelona do not expect the forward to return to training until August 12, the same date set for the rest of the Spanish internationals who participated in the deep runs of the tournament. Until that time, the official line remains that Torres is a Barcelona player.
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Potential exit scenarios and club stance
While the club is currently closed to offers, they have acknowledged that only one scenario would lead to Torres being placed on the transfer market. Sources within the club note that the only way he would be put in the shop window is if he himself asks to be sold this August. To date, the player has not made any such demand. If he were to express a desire to leave, the Barcelona hierarchy would then have to weigh the benefits of a lucrative transfer fee against the sporting risk of keeping a player against his will.
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