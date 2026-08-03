Barcelona issues warning to PSG over Ferran Torres' future as Hansi Flick makes transfer decision

Hansi Flick has integrated Torres into his blueprint for the upcoming campaign, viewing the 26-year-old as an essential component of his tactical setup. Sources within the club have been emphatic regarding the forward's status, stating clearly that Torres is not in the shop window, according to Mudo Deprotivo.

The club's commitment to the former Manchester City man is further evidenced by their plan to offer him a contract extension. Once the frantic summer transfer window slams shut in September, Barcelona officials intend to sit down with the player's representatives to discuss a new deal. This comes despite the fact that a renewal would trigger a specific clause in his original transfer agreement, requiring Barca to pay Manchester City an additional sum of approximately eight million euros.







