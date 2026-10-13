Barcelona player ratings vs Galatasaray: Lamine Yamal masterclass inspires emphatic comeback victory

Joan Garcia - 6/10

Relatively untested despite the hostile atmosphere. He could do little to prevent Batrakov’s 28th-minute opener but remained focused to make two saves. His distribution was reliable, helping Barcelona maintain their high defensive line even under pressure.

Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

The teenager showed why he is considered a generational talent in central defence. He recorded several of Barcelona's 23 clearances and looked remarkably calm when Galatasaray attempted to transition quickly. His ability to break lines with his passing was essential to the first-half recovery.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

A steady performance in the heart of the defence before being replaced in the 74th minute. He managed the physical threat of Victor Osimhen well for the most part, though the defensive line was caught slightly flat for the Galatasaray goal. He finished with a high pass completion rate before making way for Kounde.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

A vital performance from the full-back, who acted more like an inverted playmaker. His equalising goal in the 43rd minute changed the complexion of the game entirely. Defensively, he was diligent, but his offensive contributions and ability to exploit the half-spaces were the real highlights.

Gerard Martin - 6/10

A functional display on the left flank. He provided the necessary width to stretch the Galatasaray midfield, allowing Gordon and Olmo to tuck inside. While not as explosive as Cancelo on the opposite side, he fulfilled his tactical duties without significant error.



