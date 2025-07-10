This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona take key step towards Camp Nou return as license granted but first game back may be limited to just 25,000 capacity Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona received approval for the modification of an important license, but will need the green light on another license for the Joan Gamper Trophy. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca receive key license approval for Joan Gamper Trophy

Club awaiting green light on one more license

Stadium to allow only 25,000-30,000 spectators