Barcelona marked their 2-1 win over Al-Ahli in the traditional summer Gamper Trophy fixture in a festive atmosphere. At Camp Nou, though, the focus was not only on what happened on the pitch because, straight after the match, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club's sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick also spoke. Both laid out the club's next moves (today indicated as a new suitor for Lautaro Martinez READ HERE) for a transfer window in which the Blaugrana will again be major players, especially in attack.
Translated by
Barcelona, Flick: "We need a No 9". Deco: "Replacing Lewandowski is not easy"
Rodri? We are not in the transfer market to snatch players from Real
"We're happy with everyone. Every signing we have made has a purpose. Before signing anyone, we discussed it at length before making a decision. Rodri was not initially in our plans because we thought he was not available. When the opportunity arose, we seized it immediately and were successful, just as with Gordon, Adeyemi, Bisiwu and Cancelo . Everything has a purpose: to improve the team, and Rodri improves it. We do not buy players to take them away from Real, that would be a mistake"
Replacing Lewandowski is not straightforward
Two players have gone, Ferran and Robert (Lewandowski). We can cover the gap left by Ferran with the new arrivals, but replacing Robert is very difficult. Even if we found a good player, it would still be complicated because he has defined an era for us. We have internal solutions, but we will certainly make some moves. It is a matter of finding the best solution. We are working to understand what we can do between now and the end of the season."
Flick: "We need a No 9"
After the match, Flick also confirmed they need a centre-forward: "Yes, we are looking for a striker, a number 0. Deco has been doing a great job for a long time. I hope and firmly believe that a deal will go through. I believe in Deco's work"
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