Barcelona star Fermin Lopez revels in Spain national team return after World Cup heartbreak & hails 'tremendous' Raphinha

Fermin cut a figure of immense satisfaction following the final whistle at the Sanchez Pizjuan, not just for the collective three points, but for a personal milestone on the horizon. The La Masia graduate, who hails from nearby El Campillo, has been recalled to Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. For the 23-year-old, this represents a significant emotional breakthrough after a physical setback prevented him from participating in the 2026 World Cup earlier in the summer.

The midfielder did not hide the weight of his recent struggles. "I am very happy to return to the national team. It was very hard not to go to the World Cup. I have started the season well and I am happy to return to the national team," Fermin stated.