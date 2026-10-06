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Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Barcelona lock down Raphinha and line up TWO more surprise new contracts

Barcelona
Raphinha
G. Martin
B. Farinas
LaLiga

Barcelona are working hard to secure their long-term future by tying down several key players to new contracts. Following Raphinha's bumper extension, the Catalan club have already identified Gerard Martin and Brian Farinas as the next rising stars to be rewarded.

  • A wave of new Barcelona renewals

    Barcelona are moving quickly to secure the core of Hansi Flick's squad. The Catalan club have successfully tied down Raphinha to a new long-term deal, with the Brazilian forward committing his future until June 2030 after a stunning start to the campaign that has seen him score 14 goals in eight games.

    The forward is not the only player extending his stay. Barca have also finalised a new contract for Hamza Abdelkarim, while negotiations with highly-rated La Masia graduates Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal are reportedly progressing well and heading towards a positive conclusion.

  • FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Deco targets two more crucial deals

    With several high-profile deals nearing completion, sporting director Deco has already identified the next players in line for fresh terms. According to Mundo Deportivo, Martin and Farinas are the next pair set to be rewarded by the club.

    Both players are currently under contract until June 2028. However, Blaugrana are determined to resolve their situations swiftly, ensuring they do not enter next summer with only a year left on their respective deals. Deco wants to proactively manage the squad's future and avoid any unnecessary contract drama.

  • Martin shines in a new defensive role

    Martin has been one of the biggest surprises of the season in Catalonia. Naturally a left-back, he has seamlessly transitioned into the heart of the defence to become an indispensable starter alongside Pau Cubarsi.

    The young defender's successful positional shift has thoroughly convinced Flick, who now trusts him as a reliable option at centre-back. While negotiations over a new contract are still in the early stages, the club view his long-term retention as a priority following his impressive adaptation to top-flight football.

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    Flick puts his trust in versatile Farinas

    Farinas experienced a turbulent summer, seeing a prospective move to Girona frozen by Barca late in the transfer window. The 20-year-old midfielder eventually stayed to complete pre-season under Flick, and his agent has now met with Deco to ensure his contract reflects his elevated first-team status.

    Although Farinas is the only senior squad member yet to feature this season, his manager remains full of praise for his versatility. Flick recently lauded the youngster, noting his ability to seamlessly fill in at right-back when required.

    "Brian surprised me a lot during pre-season because he is an excellent player, very talented," Flick explained to the media. "He is in great shape, 100 per cent, and very committed to his role and the different positions he can occupy."

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