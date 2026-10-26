Barcelona swept the board in the women's categories at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday evening.

Alexia Putellas claimed the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or. The former Barcelona captain is back at the summit of the women's game after a season packed with goals, numbers and silverware.

Her crowning caps a remarkable campaign. The Spain midfielder drove Barcelona to more trophies and played her part in another Women's Champions League triumph, before announcing her exit from the Catalan club after 14 successful seasons to join London City Lionesses.



