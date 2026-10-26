Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Barcelona assert their dominance over the women's awards: Putellas crowned with the 2026 Ballon d'Or

A new historic season for Barça

Barcelona swept the board in the women's categories at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday evening.

Alexia Putellas claimed the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or. The former Barcelona captain is back at the summit of the women's game after a season packed with goals, numbers and silverware.

Her crowning caps a remarkable campaign. The Spain midfielder drove Barcelona to more trophies and played her part in another Women's Champions League triumph, before announcing her exit from the Catalan club after 14 successful seasons to join London City Lionesses.


  • Vicky López: Barcelona's gem opens the women's awards

    Spain's Vicky López took the prize for best young player. Lucy Bronze, the England star, handed over the award. Five names were in contention: Værle Boorman, Vicky López, Felicia Schröder, Clara Serragordi and Lily Yohannes. In the end it was López who heard her name called. The Barcelona player proved once more that the Catalan club's academy keeps churning out talent.

  • Ballon d'Or award for best coach 2026

    The awards kept coming for Barcelona. Coach Pere Romeu scooped the prize for the world's best coach after an exceptional season that delivered several trophies, headed by the Women's Champions League.

    Handing over the award was Spanish coach Rafa Benitez, the man behind the famous Miracle of Istanbul. He led Liverpool to a historic 3-3 comeback after they trailed by three goals, then triumphed on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final.

    Romeu is the true architect behind Barcelona Women's stunning season. The Catalan side reached the podium for a third time, after Lopez and Lamine Yamal, who took the award for best young player.

    Spain's Cata Coll earned the crown as best goalkeeper of 2026, having played a pivotal role in Barcelona's march to the Women's Champions League.


  • Barcelona named best club for women's football

    Barcelona also scooped the award for best women's football club at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, underlining their grip on the category.

    The Catalan side had lifted this prize twice before, in 2023 at the first edition and again in 2024, before finishing runner-up in 2025.

    Pere Romeu's team made history in 2025-26 with a clean sweep of four trophies. They claimed the Spanish league, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and, of course, the UEFA Champions League for the fourth time.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Charlene Coral: the first Mexican woman to win an award at the Ballon d'Or

    Mexican striker Charlyn Corral has been crowned Best Women's Striker 2026. The Pachuca forward becomes the first Mexican player ever to land the honour.

    Known as the Women's Gerd Müller Trophy, the award recognised her outstanding goalscoring output last season. It sits apart from the Women's Ballon d'Or, which goes to the best player in the world.