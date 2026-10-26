Barcelona dominated the women's category at the 2026 Ballon d'Or, swept to the fore during Monday evening's ceremony at the London Palladium.

Alexia Putellas claimed the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or. The former Barcelona captain is back at the summit of the women's game after a season packed with goals, assists and silverware.

Putellas tore her cruciate ligament in 2022 and fought hard to get back on the pitch. She has since rediscovered her world-class best. Last season she scored 24 goals and set up 13 more for Barcelona across all competitions, including seven goals and seven assists in the Champions League alone.

UEFA named her the competition's best player this season too, shortly before she announced her exit from the Catalan club after 14 trophy-laden years to join London City Lionesses.

This crowning adds another individual honour to a glittering career. Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2022, cementing her place among the greatest players in the history of women's football.