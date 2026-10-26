Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Barcelona assert their dominance in the women's awards: Putellas crowned with the 2026 Ballon d'Or

A new historic season for Barça

Barcelona dominated the women's category at the 2026 Ballon d'Or, swept to the fore during Monday evening's ceremony at the London Palladium.

Alexia Putellas claimed the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or. The former Barcelona captain is back at the summit of the women's game after a season packed with goals, assists and silverware.

Putellas tore her cruciate ligament in 2022 and fought hard to get back on the pitch. She has since rediscovered her world-class best. Last season she scored 24 goals and set up 13 more for Barcelona across all competitions, including seven goals and seven assists in the Champions League alone.

UEFA named her the competition's best player this season too, shortly before she announced her exit from the Catalan club after 14 trophy-laden years to join London City Lionesses.

This crowning adds another individual honour to a glittering career. Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2022, cementing her place among the greatest players in the history of women's football.

Read also: Will Flick pay the price? The Clásico shock reopens the thorny file at Barcelona

  • Vicky López: Barcelona's gem opens the women's awards

    Spain's Vicky López took home the award for best young player. Lucy Bronze, the England star, handed over the prize. Five players made the shortlist: Wieke Bouman (Netherlands, Chelsea), Felicia Schröder (Sweden, Häcken/Real Madrid), Clara Serrajordi (Spain, Barcelona) and Lily Yohannes (United States, Lyon). But the name read out at the end was López. The Barcelona player proved once more that the Catalan club's academy never stops producing talent.

    Read also: Mourinho dismantles Barcelona's trap: an alarm bell for Flick's system

  • Ballon d'Or award for best coach 2026

    Barcelona's haul did not stop at Lopez. Coach Pere Romeu scooped the Best Coach award for 2026 after an exceptional season that delivered several trophies, headed by the Women's Champions League.

    Spanish coach Rafa Benitez presented the award, the man behind the famous Miracle of Istanbul. He led Liverpool to a historic 3-3 comeback after trailing by three goals, before winning on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final. Romeu is rightly seen as the true architect behind Barcelona Women's latest stunning season.

    Spain's Cata Coll was crowned Best Goalkeeper in 2026. She played a pivotal role in Barcelona's run to the Women's Champions League title.

    Read also: Video: A special tournament: the secret behind Messi's absence from the Ballon d'Or ceremony

  • Barcelona named best women's football club

    The Catalan club also scooped the award for best women's football club 2026, confirming Barcelona's dominance in this category.

    Barcelona's women had won the award twice before, in 2023 (the first edition) and again in 2024, before finishing runners-up in 2025.

    Pere Romeu's side made history in 2025-26. They swept up four titles: the Spanish league, the Queen's Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and, of course, a fourth UEFA Champions League.

    Read also: Ballon d'Or 2026: Paris Saint-Germain retain the best club award

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Charlène Coral: first Mexican woman to win an award in the Ballon d'Or race

    Mexican striker Charlyn Corral has been crowned Best Women's Striker 2026, becoming the first Mexican player to land the honour. The Pachuca forward made history with the award.



    Known as the Women's Gerd Müller Trophy, the prize rewards her outstanding goalscoring output across last season. It is a separate honour from the Women's Ballon d'Or, which goes to the best player in the world.

    Read also: A surprise awaits Ronaldo in the Portugal national team