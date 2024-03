Majority of South Africans were impressed with their national team after their 3-3 draw with Algeria in the Fifa international friendly game.

Themba Zwane cannot be replaced by Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi, according to the majority of South African fans.

The Mamelodi Sundowns man scored a brace and showed his class at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Tuesday night, much to the delight of Mzansi.

Some fans argue the Hugo Broos-led team has shown tremendous improvement and can win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.