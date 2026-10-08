AFP
‘It must be a Frenchman!’ - Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni names three shock picks for 2026 Ballon d’Or
French trio backed for glory
Tchouameni has revealed his leading candidates for the upcoming 2026 Ballon d'Or, backing a trio of his international team-mates for the prestigious accolade. The France midfielder firmly believes that the most coveted individual prize in world football should remain within his home nation following a memorable campaign.
In an interview with France24, Tchouameni opened up on his personal favourites to claim the ultimate honour. He specifically highlighted the remarkable achievements of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, insisting that their standout performances throughout the 2025-26 season have earned them a place at the very top of the sport.
- AFP
The Ballon d'Or verdict
The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or has generated immense debate, but Tchouameni was absolutely clear when pressed on his preferred winner. The midfielder did not hesitate to display his national pride, making a passionate case for his compatriots to be recognised for their exceptional exploits on the biggest stages.
"The Ballon d'Or must go to a French player, obviously," Tchouameni stated during the interview. "Kylian had an exceptional season, Ousmane too by winning the Champions League with PSG, and of course Michael Olise."
Marking a spectacular season
The three candidates are players that Tchouameni knows incredibly well. He has witnessed their exceptional abilities firsthand, noting exactly how their world-class performances left a significant mark on the 2025-26 season.
Dembele's remarkable achievement in helping PSG secure the Champions League clearly resonated with the midfielder. His triumph on Europe's biggest stage provides a massive boost to his personal credentials.
Meanwhile, both Mbappe and Olise enjoyed outstanding individual campaigns. Their consistent brilliance on the pitch firmly justified their inclusion in Tchouameni's exclusive list of frontrunners for the award.
- AFP
London calling
The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in London. The footballing world will gather in the English capital on October 26 for the glittering gala. It remains to be seen exactly who will walk away with the famous trophy. However, Tchouameni will undoubtedly be hoping that one of his three favoured compatriots claims the ultimate honour on the night.
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