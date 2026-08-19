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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Atalanta, Sarri: "Romagnoli? It is indiscreet to talk about players registered with other teams"

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Inter's manager speaks on the eve of the Conference League qualifier

Maurizio Sarri, manager of Atalanta, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Hapoel Tel-Aviv, the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers scheduled for tomorrow evening in Bergamo: "A match we care about. We had a tough draw because we are up against a team with considerable technical quality. I am expecting a difficult game and it will certainly be a battle."


On the atmosphere: "I found a united environment with a great sense of belonging, so there is enthusiasm and also a few butterflies in the stomach. We are a team on a journey but still a work in progress. We are facing a difficult opponent, with far more quality than people might think and with many more competitive matches than us already in their legs."

  • On Romagnoli: "Romagnoli? It would seem tactless to me to speak about players registered to other teams, and having Giuntoli by my side makes me feel calm".


    On the transfer market: "On the transfer market I don't know what to say: I am at a point where I have to play four matches in 12 days, and right now I'm not interested in the transfer market. Giuntoli is dealing with that, and I trust both him and the club completely".






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Conference League Qualification
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