Maurizio Sarri, manager of Atalanta, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Hapoel Tel-Aviv, the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers scheduled for tomorrow evening in Bergamo: "A match we care about. We had a tough draw because we are up against a team with considerable technical quality. I am expecting a difficult game and it will certainly be a battle."





On the atmosphere: "I found a united environment with a great sense of belonging, so there is enthusiasm and also a few butterflies in the stomach. We are a team on a journey but still a work in progress. We are facing a difficult opponent, with far more quality than people might think and with many more competitive matches than us already in their legs."